Image caption The home in Tile Cross was targeted on Thursday night

A 200-shot firework was used in a targeted arson attack which has left a man in a life-threatening condition.

After a door at the victims' home in Tile Cross, Birmingham, was forced on Thursday night, the firework was placed inside, West Midlands Police said.

A 56-year-old man is in an induced coma in hospital while his partner, 50, suffered lower leg fractures when she jumped from a first-floor window.

The force said the firework is thought to have exploded for about two minutes.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Burton, describing the motive as unclear, said the multi-shot firework was approximately 2ft by 1ft and had a number of cylinders with shots of fireworks inside.

"This was a targeted attack and a very serious attack on two victims," she said.

Image caption Police said the firework would have been similar in size to the one pictured

The 56-year-old suffered serious burns in the arson at the property in Birchtrees Drive at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

He also suffered from the effects of breathing in smoke.

The detective said: "It could have been far more serious. The whole house was set ablaze, causing extensive damage inside the property.

"What we really want to encourage is people in the vicinity that have CCTV systems at their homes or business, they are a supplier of fireworks in that locality, and who either supplied a firework or had a firework stolen from one of their displays to contact us."