Image copyright PA Image caption Max Kelly, 23, has been jailed for a total of six months

A man has been jailed for a roadside "acid" attack when he squirted a bottle of cleaning solution at two others.

Max Kelly was a passenger in a BMW being driven by his friend when a row broke out near a pub in Solihull.

The 23-year-old, now of Evesham, Worcestershire, got out of the car and shouted "I've got acid", before spraying the liquid at the men.

He was sentenced to a total of six months in jail and ordered to pay his victims £500 compensation.

The confrontation was sparked on 18 July after one of the men drinking outside the pub, Robert Robinson, told the driver of the BMW to slow down after he saw the vehicle being driven erratically.

Image copyright PA Image caption At an earlier hearing, Benjamin Prentice admitted a public order offence in connection with the confrontation

Kelly, a father-of-one expecting his second child, then asked him: "What did you say?" before leaving the car and carrying out the attack.

Mr Robinson stripped off in the street after being hit by the liquid, such was his fear of injury after a spate of well-publicised attacks across the UK.

The other victim, David Hobson, an off-duty firefighter, described the liquid as smelling like "ammonia" and desperately tried to clean it off after he was hit.

Jailing Kelly at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, chairman of magistrates Ann Brown told him he had shown little remorse and added his actions "could not be taken for granted".

Kelly, who had been found guilty of two counts of common assault at an earlier trial, replied: "I understand."

The car's driver, Benjamin Prentice, of Hexton Close, Solihull, was fined £140 at an earlier hearing after admitting a public order offence in connection with the incident.