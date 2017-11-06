Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Luke Harrington hit speeds of almost 70mph in a 40mph zone

A motorist from Birmingham has been jailed for six years for causing a collision which killed another driver and left two others injured.

Luke Harrington, 22, drove at nearly 70mph in a 40mph zone when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving struck another car in Selly Oak in March 2015.

Elizabeth Tindall, 36, was driving the other vehicle and died days later, after suffering multiple injuries.

Her passengers - a man in his 30s and a 12-year-old boy - were also injured.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Shenley Lane, in Selly Oak, in March 2015

Harrington, of Tinmeadow Crescent, Rednal, was charged with death by dangerous driving in Shenley Lane and was later convicted of the offence after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and disqualified from driving for seven years following his release.

Det Con Chris Ridge, from West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said Harrington was of "previous good character" but was now facing time in jail to "reflect on his actions".