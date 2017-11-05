Police officers mown down in Wolverhampton hit-and-run
Two police officers were mown down in a hit-and-run as they attended a suspected burglary.
A female police officer is in hospital with leg injuries after the pair were hit near garages on Westacre Crescent, Wolverhampton, at 00:30 GMT on Saturday.
A male officer suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital.
West Midlands Police said a blue Peugeot 407 estate car "was driven at" the two officers who were both hurt.
A car was later recovered by police in Windmill Crescent and is undergoing forensic examination.