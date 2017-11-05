Image copyright Google Image caption A nine-week-old baby escaped uninjured in the crash

A five-year-old boy and a man have died in hospital following a crash on the outskirts of Birmingham.

Three other people remain in hospital following the collision between a Kia Ceed and a Peugeot on Ravenhayes Lane, Frankley Green, on Saturday.

"A passenger in the Kia Ceed, a five year-old boy, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He has sadly since died," said West Mercia Police.

The 41-year-old driver of the Peugeot also died in hospital after the crash.

His passenger and a man and woman in the Kia Ceed are being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, a police spokesman added.

A nine-week old baby, also in the Kia Ceed, escaped uninjured in the collision which happened at about 11:50 GMT.

Insp Andrew Bennett, of West Mercia Police, appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

"Our thoughts are very much with the families of those involved in the collision and specially-trained officers are supporting them," he said.