A man is in custody on suspicion of firearms offences after the discovery of "suspicious items" at an address.

A cordon was put around the property in Garretts Green Lane, Sheldon, on Saturday and several homes evacuated as a precaution, police said.

The Birmingham man, 29, was arrested in a vehicle on the Solihull bypass.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and following a forensic search of the property several items were seized," police added.