Betty Boylan care home abuse: Worker's neglect sentence quashed

Betty Boylan
Image caption Betty Boylan was filmed having aerosol contents sprayed in her face

A care worker who was filmed spraying deodorant into the face of a 78-year-old woman with dementia has been cleared of wilful neglect on appeal.

Susan Draper was shown spraying Betty Boylan with Impulse body spray about 1ft (30cm) from her face at Bupa's Perry Locks home in Birmingham.

Ms Draper, 44, of Cranehouse Road, Kingstanding, was given a four-week jail term in July.

However, a judge at Birmingham Crown Court quashed the conviction.

