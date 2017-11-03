Image copyright Bradley Dugmore Image caption Friends described Mr Trueman as "kind and selfless"

Friends of a teenager who died at a Birmingham club after having a drugs-related seizure at a Halloween party have claimed his drink was spiked.

Michael Trueman, 19, a student at Birmingham City University, died in hospital on Monday.

The Rainbow Venues, in Lower Trinity Street, Digbeth where he became unwell, has had its licence suspended.

Friends said Mr Trueman told doctors there was "something blue in his drink" before he fell into a coma.

'Kind and selfless'

Bradley Dugmore said: "We believe [Michael's drink] was spiked with an MDMA drug.

"One of his last words was to a doctor saying there was, 'something blue in his drink and he felt sick'.

"Promptly after saying so he fell into a coma and over the next twelve hours his organs began to fail."

Mr Dugmore has set up a crowdfunding page in Mr Trueman's memory which has so far raised nearly £3,500.

"The amount is staggering and it really does show how loved he was," he said.

"Michael was honestly the greatest man I ever met - so kind and so selfless."

He said all the funds raised would go towards Mr Trueman's funeral costs.

A statement from the director of student affairs at Birmingham City University, Stephanie Talliss-Foster, said: "Everyone was extremely saddened to hear this news and our thoughts go out to all Michael Trueman's friends and family at this tragic time."

West Midlands Police initially said Mr Trueman's death was "not suspicious" but said it was investigating the circumstances and could not comment further.

Birmingham City Council said Mr Trueman's death followed the death of 18-year-old Dylan Booth, from Solihull, at a New Year's Eve event in 2015.

Image copyright Google Image caption The club has had its licence suspended pending a full review

The authority's licensing sub-committee said it appeared Class A drugs were still "finding their way" into the club. They said the licence will be suspended pending a full review hearing, to be held within a month.

In a statement, The Rainbow Venues said it was working with the police and local authority.

"The venue's thoughts of comfort and condolences are with the grieving family and friends for the tragic young loss of life," it said.