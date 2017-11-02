Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The court heard Callum Marriott shook the baby boy violently

A man has been jailed for an attack that left a baby boy, who had been placed in his care, with permanent learning difficulties.

Callum Marriott, 21, from Bassett Road, Wednesbury, denied wounding the baby when he was left in charge for a few minutes.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court after a jury found him guilty.

Police said the boy, now aged three, was left with life-changing injuries.

'Seizures'

The court was told Marriott shook the baby so violently he went limp and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors found the baby had a bruise on his cheek, and his fontanelle, or soft spot on the top of his head, was tense, which led to seizures.

Subsequent scans confirmed there was bleeding on his brain and within his eyes. There was also evidence of older bleeding, suggesting this was not the first injury.

In court, experts said the injuries could not have been accidental.

Police said the little boy has Global Development Delay, meaning he takes longer to reach certain milestones than other children of his age.

They said he has severely restricted vision, does not talk and has only just started walking.

Det Con Kim Savage said: "Marriott denied causing the injuries and sought to blame someone else, but I am pleased the jury saw through his lies.

"The child has been left with permanent learning difficulties and will require special needs care for the rest of his life."