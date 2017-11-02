Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A member of the public spotted a pair of legs sticking out of the shaft

A suspected burglar had to shout to passers-by for help after getting trapped in a takeaway extractor vent for seven hours.

A member of the public spotted legs dangling from the shaft at DFC Chicken in Handsworth, Birmingham, before police arrived at about 08:20 GMT.

PC Matthew Willocks said: "The suspect climbed in at around 02:00. He was completely stuck and couldn't move."

The man was eventually released by the fire brigade about an hour later.

A 45-year-old man from Handsworth was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, West Midlands Police said.