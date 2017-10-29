Birmingham & Black Country

Winson Green shooting: Man seriously injured

Image caption A 41-year-old was shot in the leg on Aberdeen Street

A man has been shot in a gun attack in Birmingham.

The victim suffered leg injuries in the attack in Aberdeen Street, Winson Green, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives were combing the area for clues and have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.

