Alex Bessell charged over Google cyber attack
- 28 October 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A man has been charged with a series of cybercrime offences, including creating and selling malware.
Alex Bessell is also accused of infecting and controlling more than 9,000 "zombie" computers to attack firms like Skype, Pokemon and Google.
The 21-year-old from Liverpool was charged with 11 offences after an investigation by West Midlands Police.
He is due before before magistrates in Birmingham on 30 October.