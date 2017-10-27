Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting

Five men have been charged with murder after a father-of-four died following a drive-by shooting.

Mekel Sterling, 36, known locally as Skelly, died after being shot on Great Hampton Row, Birmingham, on the night of 13 September.

Four men were arrested earlier this week following dawn raids. A fifth handed himself in.

The five men, aged between 24 and 19, are due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday.

They are: