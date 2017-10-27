Five charged with murder after Birmingham drive-by shooting
Five men have been charged with murder after a father-of-four died following a drive-by shooting.
Mekel Sterling, 36, known locally as Skelly, died after being shot on Great Hampton Row, Birmingham, on the night of 13 September.
Four men were arrested earlier this week following dawn raids. A fifth handed himself in.
The five men, aged between 24 and 19, are due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday.
They are:
- Darielle Wiliams, 23, from Attingham Drive, Dudley
- Kayne Robinson, 24, from Rosebery Street, Hockley, Birmingham
- Devonte May, 23, from Victoria Road, Handsworth, Birmingham
- Jacob Brown, 24, from Bowling Green Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham
- Geary Barnett, 19, from James Turner Street, Winson Green, Birmingham.