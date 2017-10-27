Image copyright Google Image caption Six-month-old Kayden Walker was found collapsed at his home on Walnut Close, Bilston

A man has been charged with the murder of his six-month-old son.

Paramedics found Kayden Walker unresponsive at his home in Walnut Close, Bilston, West Midlands, on 12 June 2016. He had suffered a cardiac arrest and died later that day.

Ricky Walker, 26, of the same address, has also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child as well as ill treatment or neglect.

He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates later.

Kayden's mother, Laura Davis, 24, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and ill treatment or neglect of a child.

She has been bailed to appear at the same court, West Midlands Police said.