Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption The father-of-four was shot in Hockley and later died in hospital

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting after he handed himself in to a police station.

Mekel Sterling, 36, was shot outside shops in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, Birmingham, on 13 September.

Four other men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on Wednesday in dawn raids in Birmingham, Dudley, Walsall and Bilston.

The latest suspect, aged 19 from Winson Green, was arrested on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said magistrates had granted the force more time to question the four suspects arrested on Wednesday.