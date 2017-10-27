Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption West Midlands Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 17-year-old boy died when the car he was in crashed with a lorry after failing to stop for police.

The boy, a passenger, died at the scene on Church Road in Yardley. A second 17-year old was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, police said.

A third 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle. He is in police custody.

The force said the crash happened at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.

Image caption Police directed traffic while the road was closed

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed and is investigating.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out.