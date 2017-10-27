Teenager dies in Yardley car and lorry crash
A 17-year-old boy died when the car he was in crashed with a lorry after failing to stop for police.
The boy, a passenger, died at the scene on Church Road in Yardley. A second 17-year old was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, police said.
A third 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle. He is in police custody.
The force said the crash happened at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed and is investigating.
The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out.