Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption West Midlands Police said a man was detained nearby

A car that failed to stop for police has been involved in a crash with a lorry, seriously injuring two people.

West Midlands Police said it happened in Church Road, Yardley at about 16:15 BST.

Two people have been seriously injured, the force said, and the road is closed while investigations are carried out.

One man was detained close to the scene and the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed.

An IPCC spokesperson said investigators are carrying out an assessment into the police involvement prior to the crash.