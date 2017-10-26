Image copyright Google Image caption One of the attacks happened at Witton railway station, police said

A 22-year-old man has been charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in a vehicle.

The girl was raped in the Witton area of Birmingham at around 02:00 BST on 26 July.

Mohammed Ismaeel, of Deykin Avenue, Birmingham, has been bailed to appear before magistrates next month.

The victim was raped in a separate attack a few hours earlier at Witton train station.

British Transport Police is treating it as two separate cases.

Officers said one man has been charged and another arrested over the first attack.

The force is still trying to trace a Good Samaritan who came to the help of the victim shortly after the second rape.

Det Ch Insp Tony Fitzpatrick said: "Seeing the 14-year-old in a distressed state, he drove her home to her family.

"He spoke with a Birmingham accent and drove a seven-seater family car. The victim remembers that the car had a lot of air fresheners hanging from the rear view mirror."

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, slim with facial stubble. He was wearing a red and black chequered short-sleeve shirt.