A pregnant woman has been found guilty of helping her husband buy a knife to carry out a terror attack in Birmingham.

Madihah Taheer, 21, from the city, denied preparing an act of terrorism by assisting her husband Ummariyat Mirza earlier this year.

Woolwich Crown Court heard the husband and wife team had developed their plans after falling in love as teenagers.

In March, armed police arrested the husband at gunpoint in Birmingham.

They acted on MI5 intelligence that Mirza was going to carry out a rampaging knife attack, similar to those seen this year in London.