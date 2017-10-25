From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a "drive-by" shooting.

Four men have been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in which a man was killed.

Mekel Sterling, 36, died following the shooting outside shops in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, Birmingham.

Police raided properties in Dudley, Walsall, Bilston and west Birmingham on Wednesday in connection with the matter.

The men, aged 23 and 24, are being held on suspicion of murder and will be questioned later today.

Forensic examinations of a Volkswagen Golf recovered a short time after the murder, on 13 September, are still on-going.

Det Insp Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said the arrests are a significant step forward.

Image copyright West Midalnds Police Image caption Police carried out raids across the Midlands this morning

Three further raids have took place in west Birmingham, Walsall and a unit on Summerfield Industrial Estate, Western Road.

An imitation firearm, four live shotgun cartridges and cannabis with a street value of £1000 were found.