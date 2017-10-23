Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage released by police shows a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham

Footage of the moment a motorist knocked over a 65-year-old man as he crossed a road before driving off has been released by police.

The father-of-three was on his way home from a Sikh temple on Soho Road, Birmingham, when he was hit by the car turning into nearby Piers Road.

The CCTV shows the driver fleeing, leaving the injured man in the road.

West Midlands Police said the man's family want the footage released in the hope of catching the offender.

He suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Sgt Alan Wood said the man's family are devastated and "remain by his bedside" following the incident in Handsworth at about 22:20 BST on Thursday.

Midlands Live: 999 false alarms top 60 a week; Man quizzed over bowling alley armed siege

Image copyright Other

Mr Wood said the victim was hit at "relatively slow speed" and briefly carried on the bonnet of the car - believed to be a dark coloured Renault Grand Scenic - before falling to the floor when the car stops.

"The footage is obviously distressing but we and the family are hopeful it will prompt the driver to do the right thing and contact us," he said.

"We suspect the driver may be someone who lives locally. We hope that someone in the community will know their identity and provide us with the information we need."

Officers have spoken to several witnesses but want anyone else with information to contact the force.