A "barbaric" couple who forced a child to sleep in an outhouse where the youngster developed trench foot has been jailed.

"Damp and cold" conditions caused the child to develop the condition - which was common among WW1 soldiers.

The couple, who cannot be named, also starved the victim, who resorted to eating from bins and stealing food.

Both were sentenced to four years and three months in prison after previously admitting child cruelty.

Prosecutors said the child was "denied access to basic childhood necessities, such as toys and personal possessions and affection".

The child also suffered with untreated head lice and skin infections, they said.

'Forage through bins'

Both defendants, from the Black Country, were arrested after the authorities were told of the child's plight.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Instead of love and affection, this vulnerable victim was forced to endure barbaric treatment at the hands of adults who should have been caring and attentive.

"No child should ever have to forage through bins for scraps of food or sleep outside in the freezing cold."

The offences took place between 2010 and 2013, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to a person under 16 years.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years.

Paul Reid, the District Crown Prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, said the convicted couple "showed no remorse for their actions" and "blamed each other for the cruelty inflected on the child".