A doctor has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting patients.

Dr Jaswant Rathore, from Dudley, West Midlands, appeared for a pre-trial review at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday charged with ten counts of sexual assault.

The 60-year-old, of Ploughmans Walk, Wall Heath, was told his trial - which could be heard in Wolverhampton or Birmingham - was due to begin on 27 November.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

Dr Rathore has worked at a surgery in the Dudley area.