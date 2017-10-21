Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed into a tree in Ingram Road at about 23:30 BST on Friday

A 21-year-old man has died and his 17-year-old brother has been left seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree.

The 21-year-old driver died at the scene in Ingram Road, Bloxwich, Walsall, at about 23:30 BST on Friday.

His brother was a passenger in the silver Volkswagen Golf and suffered serious internal injuries and fractures. He remains in hospital.

It is not believed another vehicle was involved, police said.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward.