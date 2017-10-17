Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a "domestic incident" on Sunday when Shaeen Akthar died

A man has been charged with murdering his wife at their family home in Birmingham.

Shaeen Akthar, 49, was fatally stabbed at a house on Wright Road, Washwood Heath, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Her husband, Parvez Akthar, 46, was arrested on Sunday and has been remanded in custody. He will appear before magistrates later.

Mrs Akthar had five children, who paid tribute to their "amazing, caring, beloved mother".

A family statement said: "In this tribute we would like to say to our mother: We hope you are in a better place, looking down on us and nodding your head in approval.

"We want to tell you and the world, you will always be in our hearts."