Matthew Falder posed as female artist for online sex attacks

Image caption It took 30 minutes to read out all the charges against Matthew Falder

A university academic posed online as a woman and blackmailed people into carrying out "degrading" sexual acts which he then shared on the dark web, a court heard.

Cambridge graduate Matthew Falder, 28, pleaded guilty to 137 offences, including encouraging a teenager to rape a four-year-old boy.

Falder contacted 50 victims online over seven years, posing as a female artist.

He admitted the offences at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

