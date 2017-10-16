Matthew Falder posed as female artist for online sex attacks
A university academic posed online as a woman and blackmailed people into carrying out "degrading" sexual acts which he then shared on the dark web, a court heard.
Cambridge graduate Matthew Falder, 28, pleaded guilty to 137 offences, including encouraging a teenager to rape a four-year-old boy.
Falder contacted 50 victims online over seven years, posing as a female artist.
He admitted the offences at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.
