Image copyright Family photo Image caption Suzanna Bull's family said they had lost "a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many"

Hundreds of cyclists have attended a vigil and "slow ride" to remember a doctor who was killed while cycling.

Suzanna Bull, 32, died in a crash with a lorry at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road in Birmingham last Monday.

Organiser Andi Smith said it was a "mind-blowing turnout", with some riders decorating their bikes with fairy lights.

Ian Wacogne, who worked with Dr Bull, said she was "an extraordinary person".

Organisers of the event, Urban Cycles, have called on the city council to improve roads for cyclists and asked people to sign a petition addressed to the Midlands mayor, Andy Street.

Mr Smith, enterprise manager at Urban Cycles, said: "Five years ago I looked at plans for junctions like this one [Pershore Road] - some amazing imaginative innovative infrastructure, but there's not a single spade in the ground five years later."

He said of the event: "We're blown away, it's amazing and I think it just illustrates the power of feeling behind this... we cannot see another tragedy like Suzie."

Image caption Candles were lit at the scene near to where Ms Bull died

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, the 32-year-old's family said she grew up in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire and had completed her medical degree at the University of Birmingham.

"We have lost, all too soon, a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many," the statement said.

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council told the BBC that work to make Birmingham "a more cycle-friendly city" would start in January.

Dr Wacogne, who worked with Dr Bull at Birmingham Children's Hospital, said: "We should have been able to protect her better when she was out there doing something she loved."

At the scene, Louisa Currie, BBC Midlands Today

We arrived ahead of the cyclists and waited with a small group of people by the side of the Pershore Road for them to arrive.

When they did, we were amazed. Rider after rider after rider poured along the road to the spot where candles were to be laid.

Approaching 500 cyclists eventually pulled up, some with bikes adorned with reflectors and fairy lights, their bells jingling in quiet tribute. It was a sight to behold.

There were speeches, silence and applause. A moment to reflect on a life cut short.