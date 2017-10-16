Image caption Forensic investigations were taking place on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old man who died after "large-scale disorder" broke out at a boxing event.

Reagan Asbury, from Pelsall, near Walsall, suffered an injury to his neck and died in hospital on Sunday, police said.

He is believed to have been stabbed in the neck during the brawl at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday at his home in Derby on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The venue was hosting an IBF Youth Lightweight title fight between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills. The scene remained cordoned off on Monday.

West Midlands Police said violence spilled on to the street at about 23:00 BST and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We know there was a large crowd at the event and we need to speak to as many of them as possible," Det Insp Justin Spanner said.

"I need those people to get in touch as they could have seen something crucial or caught something important on mobile phone footage."

Paying tribute to Mr Asbury on Facebook, his girlfriend Georgia Seedhouse wrote: "Can't believe it rest in peace to my beautiful angel boyfriend I loved you so much and always will never loved no one like you before."

Laura Butterworth added: "Another young and talented person gone before he could even experience life to the full Rip Reagan Asbury my thoughts are with your family and your beautiful girlfriend."

Steven Povey wrote: "RIP Reagan Asbury… one of the best lads I've known can always put a smile on someone's face when they are down blessed to have known you lad."

Walsall Council, which runs the town hall, tweeted to say it was supporting the police investigation.

The bout was won by Myron Mills, from Derby, following a split decision.

Kay Ellis, who was at the event with her husband Robert and a friend, said tension had been building between rival supporters during the evening and violence flared between about 50 people when a plastic cup full of liquid was thrown.