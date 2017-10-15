Woman killed in Birmingham 'domestic' stabbing
- 15 October 2017
A woman has been killed in a "domestic incident" at a house in Birmingham, police say.
The 49-year-old was stabbed at an address in Washwood Heath at about 16:00 BST. Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene.
A man, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. A cordon is in place at the Wright Road property.