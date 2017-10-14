Man injured in shooting outside Handsworth store
- 14 October 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A man has been injured after a shooting outside a shop in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said shots were fired from a car in Heathfield Road, Handsworth, before the driver made off towards Villa Road just after 01:00 BST.
A 19-year-old was taken to hospital and discharged after treatment to his hand and upper thigh.
Forensic investigations were carried out at the scene and CCTV is also being examined, the force added.