From the section

Image caption The Peaky Blinders bear sold for £5,900

An auction of giant ceramic bear statues, which were part of a summer art exhibition, has raised £257,300.

The 91 Big Sleuth bears were displayed across Birmingham, Solihull, Sandwell and Dudley.

A Peaky Blinders bear inspired by the BBC drama sold for £5,900, while the Sweet William bear, voted the most popular by the public, sold for £6,100.

The decorated bears were auctioned off to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Midlands Live: Mayors meet in Birmingham to discuss congestion; Land targeted by poachers

Image caption The bears sold for a total of £257,300 at auction

More than 100 bears were made, with eight of them featuring in Solihull, six in Sutton Coldfield and six in the Bearwood and West Bromwich areas of Sandwell.

Ninety-one of them were auctioned off at Thinktank, Birmingham's science museum, on Thursday evening.

Image caption The Sweet William bear, voted the most popular one, sold for £6,100

Other bears that were sold included Buzz Bear for £9,000, and Peony Passion for £8,000.

Birmingham graffiti artist Temper designed the Window Shopping bear, which sold for £2,800.

Image caption The Window Shopping bear went for £2,800

In 2015 giant owls from The Big Hoot raised over £500,000 for the hospital.