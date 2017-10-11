Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Athersmith was described as a "kind and funny" girl

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was killed on a level crossing have paid tribute to their "beautiful" daughter.

Sarah Athersmith was hit by a train at the Wallows Lane foot crossing, near Bescot Stadium station, in Walsall, West Midlands, on 26 September.

Following the death it emerged the crossing was recommended for closure three years ago.

Her mother Susan has paid tribute to her "kind and funny" daughter.

In a statement she said: "She has been taken from us at such a young age with her whole life in front of her."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The teenager died after being hit at the crossing at Wallows Lane in Walsall

"Sarah was a beautiful, kind and funny girl who loved her family," she added.

"To not see her smiling and happy face around anymore is heart-breaking for everyone who knew her.

"We will all always love and miss Sarah and will carry her with us forever."

At the time, British Transport Police said Miss Athersmith had been crossing tracks after a freight train had gone by but was struck by a train going in the opposite direction.

Network Rail said it requested Walsall Council close the foot crossing on safety grounds in 2014.

The council said there were discussions but no formal application was made.