A cyclist has been killed in a collision between her bike and a lorry.

The collision happened at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said the 32-year-old woman was treated by paramedics, but pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with investigations, the force added.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn't yet spoken to us to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who lost her life."