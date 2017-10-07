Birmingham car-jackings: Teenage boy charged
- 7 October 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A teenager has been charged after a series of car-jackings in which lone females were dragged from their cars.
In the latest incident on Thursday in Broom Lane, Dickens Heath, a woman was threatened with a baseball bat before her VW Golf was stolen.
Police said a 17-year-old from Stechford had been charged over the incident and over five attacks on women in Solihull in August and September.
He is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates later.