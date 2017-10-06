Image copyright Google Image caption The pig was taken back to its pen in Heathfield Road, Darlaston

A pet pig escaped from its pen before biting a woman in the street.

The runaway pet broke free from its enclosure in Heathfield Lane, Darlaston, on Wednesday, and into the residential road.

It bit the 61-year-old on both of her legs. She was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

"The pig was taken back to its pen at a home in the same road," West Midlands Police said.