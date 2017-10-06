Pig on the loose bites woman's legs in Darlaston
- 6 October 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A pet pig escaped from its pen before biting a woman in the street.
The runaway pet broke free from its enclosure in Heathfield Lane, Darlaston, on Wednesday, and into the residential road.
It bit the 61-year-old on both of her legs. She was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for treatment, paramedics said.
"The pig was taken back to its pen at a home in the same road," West Midlands Police said.