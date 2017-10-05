Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Natalie Putt: Dudley woodland searched in missing mum hunt

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old mother 14 years ago have concluded a search of woodland.

Detectives said there are other "areas of interest" and further searches for Natalie Putt will be conducted "in the very near future".

The hunt near her home in Lower Gornal, Dudley, has led to new information that is being "actively followed up".

Miss Putt went missing in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week old son and police believe she has been murdered.

On Monday, officers and an underwater unit carried out searches in Ellowes Hall Wood, Lower Gornal.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Natalie Putt left her home in Lower Gornal to go to a shop in September 2003 and was never seen again

Det Supt Tom Chisholm, head of homicide said: "The interest in our search activity has resulted in someone coming forward with information that is being actively followed up.

"This was a case of not realising the relevance of what they had seen many years ago. It wasn't until they were encouraged by friends to come forward that they did, the information is being taken seriously."

Four graves in Ruiton Cemetery were dug up in June after police received new information.

That month, detectives confirmed Ms Putt's disappearance was being treated as a murder inquiry.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption No-one has been charged in connection with Natalie Putt's disappearance

Det Supt Chisholm urged people to come forward, including dog walkers who used the woods from September 2003 to the end of 2004.

"It doesn't matter how insignificant they think it may be. This may be the missing piece of the jigsaw that will lead us to finding Natalie."