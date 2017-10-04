A homeless man has been jailed for life for a minimum of 30 years for murdering a mother and son who had helped him.

Aaron Barley, 24, admitted murdering Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce on what would have been the first day of his trial on Tuesday.

Mrs Wilkinson's husband Peter was also seriously injured in the attack at their home in Stourbridge when he was stabbed six times by Barley.

The couple's daughter Lydia, 19, was away at Bristol University at the time.

Details of Barley's 21 previous convictions were read out in court, including an assault on his former partner.

Birmingham Crown Court heard on Tuesday how Barley committed the killings after a year in which he was given food, friendship and shelter by Mrs Wilkinson.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Barley killed Mrs Wilkinson, 50, in her bed and her son in his room before then attacking her 47-year-old husband as he returned home from walking their dog.