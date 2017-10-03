Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lydia Wilkinson thought all her family was dead

Lydia Wilkinson, whose family was attacked by a homeless man they had befriended, feared she would be alone "planning a triple funeral".

The 19-year-old student, whose mother and 13-year-old brother were stabbed to death, had rushed from her halls in Bristol to see her father, Peter, who was gravely injured in the same attack.

Ms Wilkinson, a first-year biology student, was at university when Barley went into her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, brandishing a large knife on 30 March.

Aaron Barley, 23, admitted murdering Tracey and Pierce Wilkinson. He previously admitted attempting to murder Lydia's father, who he stabbed six times.

On the day of the killings, Lydia said she had been looking forward to returning home the next day and had promised to meet her brother from school.

She had also planned to go dress shopping with her mum.

But a call from her boyfriend, who had read about a stabbing in Stourbridge, sent her into a state of panic.

"I remember typing into Google 'Stourbridge, stabbings' - this was around 10.30am so my mum and brother had already died by this point," she said.

"And the first link showed a photo of my house with police tape around it. I remember ringing him [my boyfriend] back and saying 'It's me, it's us, they've been stabbed'."

Officers arrived at her halls of residence that afternoon to tell her the devastating news.

Ms Wilkinson said one of her friends had taken away her phone so she could not learn of the deaths.

Lydia Wilkinson laid flowers at her family home after the murders

"West Midlands [Police] got to me and asked what I knew - I said just that they have all been stabbed," she said.

"They said 'we are very sorry to tell you that your mum and brother have passed away and your dad is in theatre and we don't know whether he will survive or not, we have had no news'."

Ms Wilkinson arrived at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital at about 17:00 GMT.

"They took me to critical care and that was the first time I saw my dad - with countless machines hooked up to him, a lot of doctors around his bed," she said.

"I remember thinking at that point in time that I was going to lose him as well because nobody could survive that state."

Ms Wilkinson was told by doctors her father was heavily sedated.

Peter Wilkinson woke up in intensive care to learn his son was dead

Ms Wilkinson said she held his hand and "thought that was going to be the last time I saw my dad alive".

However, her father woke up later that evening and she rushed back to see him.

"I started to hope that he was going to [pull through] because before that there was just no hope. I genuinely thought it was going to be just me," she said.

"I remember coming back in the car from Bristol to the Queen Elizabeth. I was planning a triple funeral and how I was going to go about that on my own.

"And from that moment he started to come round."

Pierce Wilkinson (left) died in hospital after paramedics battled to save him

Ms Wilkinson, who has continued her studies at Bristol, said she did not really talk to her father "about the outside world" until he came out of critical care.

"He didn't know I had been to the house [to lay flowers] and he didn't know that I identified the bodies of my mum and brother," she said.

Lydia's dad said she had been his "absolute rock" in the aftermath of the murders.

"Lydia's fortitude and strength and her love for me is beyond belief," he said.

Tracey Wilkinson had a "beautiful personality", her daughter said.

Ms Wilkinson paid tribute to her caring mother, who had first met Barley when he was living on the streets. She found him meals and accommodation and let him temporarily stay in their home.

"To have my best friend taken from me in life at such a young age is a hardship I would never wish on anyone," she said.

"Because it has to be the most awful experience. Especially when something happens… I can't ring her up any more."