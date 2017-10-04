Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kingsley Burrell was 29 years old when he died from cardiac arrest

Three police officers have been found not guilty of lying under oath about a man who died while in custody.

Kingsley Burrell, 29, died from cardiac arrest in March 2011, four days after being detained by police.

Paul Adey, 36, Mark Fannon, 45, and Paul Greenfield, 50, were cleared by jurors of perjury and perverting the course of justice by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court.

The offences related to evidence given during Mr Burrell's inquest.

It had been alleged the officers lied about a cloth being placed over the head of Mr Burrell.