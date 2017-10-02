Birmingham & Black Country

Niron Parker-Lee faces trial over Mansoor Mahmood death

Niron Parker-Lee Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Niron Parker-Lee was arrested in Northfield on 31 August

A 20-year-old man faces trial accused of the murder of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.

Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in the stomach outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Niron Parker-Lee, of Blewitt Street, Brierley Hill, pleaded not guilty to Mr Mahmood's murder at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to go on trial in February.

Latest stories for the West Midlands here

Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Mansoor Mahmood died from a stab wound

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites