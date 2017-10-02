From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Niron Parker-Lee was arrested in Northfield on 31 August

A 20-year-old man faces trial accused of the murder of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.

Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in the stomach outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Niron Parker-Lee, of Blewitt Street, Brierley Hill, pleaded not guilty to Mr Mahmood's murder at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to go on trial in February.

