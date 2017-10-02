Niron Parker-Lee faces trial over Mansoor Mahmood death
A 20-year-old man faces trial accused of the murder of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.
Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in the stomach outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
Niron Parker-Lee, of Blewitt Street, Brierley Hill, pleaded not guilty to Mr Mahmood's murder at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.
He is due to go on trial in February.