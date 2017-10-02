Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Natalie Putt left her home in Lower Gornal to go to a shop in September 2003

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old mother 14 years ago are searching woodland.

Graves at Ruiton Cemetery were dug up in June after new information was revealed about Natalie Putt, who went missing in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week old son.

Police said "the intelligence picture has changed significantly since then."

Officers, including an underwater unit, are conducting searches at woodland in Ellowes Hall Wood, Lower Gornal.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Graves were examined in June of this year

West Midlands Police said they have received "credible information" which has led them to the wood.

In June, detectives confirmed Natalie's disappearance is now being treated as a murder enquiry.

Det Supt Tom Chisholm, Head of Homicide, said the information received has been "corroborated by separate sources" and is new information that was not known in June.

"I am convinced that there are people who still live in the area who hold the key to solving the disappearance of Natalie. I would urge those people to come forward."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption No-one has been charged in connection with Natalie Putt's disappearance

Ms Putt went missing on 1 September 2003 when she was making a trip to local shops.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in 2004 in connection with Natalie's disappearance but was later released without charge.