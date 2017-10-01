Image caption The boy was attacked near a mosque in Herbert Street, Small Heath

Police have more time to question a man over the attempted murder of a boy who was stabbed near a Birmingham mosque.

The 14-year-old was stabbed several times just after 01:00 BST on Saturday in Herbert Street, Small Heath.

He is currently in a stable condition in hospital. Police have a further 12 hours to question a 29-year-old man.

Detectives said the reason behind the attack was unclear and have not ruled out it may have been racially motivated.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday morning and remains in police custody.

The teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Amjad Shah, general secretary of the Hussainia Mosque, confirmed the boy was a member of the congregation at the place of worship.

"This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack and the victim is critically ill in hospital," he said.

"The board of trustees and the entire community is praying for his swift recovery."

Echoing the police that the motive for the attack was not yet clear, he added: "Background checks so far have not associated the suspect with any particular mosque or community.

"The board of trustees emphasises that whatever the motive behind this attack, it should not be sensationalised and neither used as a justification to spread hatred or incite violence."