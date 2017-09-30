Image copyright Google Image caption The 14-year-old boy was stabbed several times, police said

A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed on a Birmingham street.

The teenager was attacked just after 01:00 BST near to a mosque in Herbert Street in Small Heath, police said.

He was stabbed several times and taken to hospital by paramedics in a critical condition.

Police have not ruled out it could be racially motivated and have appealed for anyone with information about the "tragic event" to contact them.

A cordon near the Maarif e Islam mosque and the junction with Chapman Road is in place while specialist teams carry out forensic investigations.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This is a tragic event which has left a young boy in hospital fighting for his life, so I'd urge anyone who was in the vicinity, saw what happened, or has any other information which may help our investigation to contact me or my team..."