Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Disorder broke out at HMP Birmingham in December 2016

Six inmates have been convicted over a prison riot that caused damaged estimated at millions of pounds.

Luke Mansell, 24 and John Burton, 39, were found guilty of taking part in the disorder lasting 15 hours at HMP Birmingham on 16 December 2016.

Four other men - Ross Wilkinson, Robert Smith, Nathan Weston and Grant Samed - admitted a charge of prison mutiny.

Sentencing for all six men is expected to take place at Birmingham Crown Court next week.

Mansell and Burton had denied prison mutiny but were convicted following a trial lasting nearly three weeks.

Image copyright PA Image caption Four wings of HMP Birmingham were taken over in a 15-hour disturbance, Birmingham Crown Court heard

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court failed to reach verdicts on a charge of mutiny for two others, Carl Brookes, 33, and Ross Queen, 30.

Brookes and Queen had previously admitted a separate charge of taking an unauthorised photo in jail.

The riot spread to four wings and 500 prisoners were let out of their cells.

The court heard prisoners stripped, wielded table legs and threw TVs out of windows.

Order was only restored at the G4S-run jail after hundreds of specially-trained "Tornado" team prison officers, backed by riot police, were drafted in.