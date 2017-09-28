Birmingham & Black Country

Two men badly burned in Wolvey light aircraft crash

Two men have suffered life-threatening burns in a light aircraft crash in Warwickshire.

The pair came down in a field near Grove Farm in the village of Wolvey at about 16:00 BST.

They were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Warwickshire firefighters have been sent to the crash site. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch will be informed, the spokesman added.

