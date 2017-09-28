Two men badly burned in Wolvey light aircraft crash
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have suffered life-threatening burns in a light aircraft crash in Warwickshire.
The pair came down in a field near Grove Farm in the village of Wolvey at about 16:00 BST.
They were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Warwickshire firefighters have been sent to the crash site. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch will be informed, the spokesman added.