Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police say Mrs Barnes died from a single stab wound to the neck, while Mr Barnes died from the effects of a fire

A woman thought to have been killed by her husband in a murder-suicide died from a single stab wound to the neck, West Midlands Police said.

Amy Barnes, 32, was found at an address in Rednal, Birmingham in the early hours of 26 September.

Her husband James, 30, who was discovered in the garden of an address in Linforth Drive, Streetly, died from the effects of a fire.

Police believe Mrs Barnes was killed by her husband who then took his own life.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The mother of Amy Barnes described her as a "precious gift"

A statement released by Mrs Barnes's mother, on behalf of her family, paid tribute to her "precious gift".

"Her loss has left a huge hole in not only mine and her father Jez's heart but to all those that loved Amy which will never be filled," it said.

'Devastated'

"The truth is Amy was a precious gift to so many people, who smiled with her eyes. Everything you would like to say about a beautiful human being inside and out, Amy was."

The statement added that the death of Mrs Barnes, a neo-natal nursery nurse had "devastated our close family".

The bodies of the couple were discovered about 20 miles apart.

Mr Barnes updated his Facebook profile picture to an image of the pair on their wedding day at 21:12 BST on Monday - just hours before his body was discovered.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.