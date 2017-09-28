Birmingham & Black Country

Man arrested in London on suspicion of terror offences

A man is being questioned by officers from the West Midlands on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit said the 20-year-old had been arrested in London for possession of information likely to be useful in a terrorist attack.

The unit said two addresses in London and Walsall were being searched.

It said the arrest had been pre-planned and there was no threat to public safety.

