Man arrested in London on suspicion of terror offences
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being questioned by officers from the West Midlands on suspicion of terrorism offences.
The West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit said the 20-year-old had been arrested in London for possession of information likely to be useful in a terrorist attack.
The unit said two addresses in London and Walsall were being searched.
It said the arrest had been pre-planned and there was no threat to public safety.