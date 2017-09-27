A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a train at a crossing in the West Midlands.

British Transport Police said the girl was hit at Wallows Lane foot crossing, near Bescot Stadium station, in Walsall, on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl had been crossing tracks after a freight train had gone by but was struck by a train going in the opposite direction, a spokesman said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Police said while the death appears to be an accident, investigations are ongoing and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley from British Transport Police, said: "Although we are in the early stages of our enquiry, at this stage this incident appears to be a very tragic accident.

"What we know so far is that the young girl was crossing the tracks after a freight train went by. Very sadly, it seems another train was approaching from the opposite direction and struck her."