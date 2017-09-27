Image copyright Google Image caption About 79 residents were evacuated after the burst water main in the block

A 15-storey block of flats was evacuated overnight after a water main burst.

West Midlands Fire Service said about 79 people were moved from the flats as water leaked into the power main. One resident described her corridor as being like a river.

The fire service was called at 23:44 BST to St Josephs Court, Leasowes Drive, Wolverhampton.

Residents from the 15th floor to the eight floor were evacuated,

They were taken to a nearby housing office and community centre.

Those living on the seventh floor down of the Wolverhampton Homes block remained in their homes, but without power or hot water, City of Wolverhampton Council said.

See more updates on this and other stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here

Western Power also attended to isolate the power supply and the fire service dealt with the "severe flooding".

City of Wolverhampton Council tweeted advice for residents who were evacuated:

Skip Twitter post by @WolvesCouncil The Bradmore Community Centre will be available until 8am for residents affected by last night's flood. Merry Hill Hsg Office is open... — Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) September 27, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @WolvesCouncil ...from 8am & all day for residents needing shelter, help or advice. They can be contacted on 01902 556789 after 8am — Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) September 27, 2017 Report

Resident Christine Endean said the corridor was "like a river".

Ms Endean, 53 said she saw workmen and firemen near the entrance "after hearing a crackle on the intercom" but went back to bed.

She was woken by a firefighter knocking on her door at about 02:30 BST asking her to leave the property, which is when she saw the flooded corridors.