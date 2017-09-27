Image copyright SWNS Image caption Ian Paterson carried out unnecessary breast operations on hundreds of patients

A High Court judge has approved a £37m compensation plan for hundreds of victims of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

About 750 private patients who were treated by Paterson will get a payout from the fund.

Mrs Justice Whipple heard from lawyers involved in damages claims brought on behalf of former patients at a hearing in London on Wednesday.

The judge expressed her "heartfelt" sympathy to Paterson's victims.

Paterson, 59, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, who carried out unnecessary breast operations in both NHS and private hospitals, was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in May of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding against 10 private patients.

Image copyright Other Image caption Paterson left his victims scarred and disfigured

Spire Healthcare, which runs private hospitals in the West Midlands where Paterson worked, will contribute £27.2m to the total.

A further £10m is to be provided by Paterson's insurers and his former employers, the Heart of England NHS Trust.

Mrs Justice Whipple said in her ruling the "physical pain and mental anguish" his patients suffered "cannot be understated".

Paterson was originally sentenced to 15 years, but that "unduly lenient" jail term was increased to 20 years by Court of Appeal judges in August.